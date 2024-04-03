180 Myanmar army, BGP men to return home, 170 Bangladeshis to be brought back: Hasan Mahmud

“They proposed the sea route (for sending them back). We wanted to send them back this week but as the sea is not favourable, they will be sent next week or as soon as the sea becomes calm,” he said.

“Besides, we proposed bringing back 170 Bangladeshis detained in various ways in Myanmar. They (Myanmar) also responded positively to our proposal,” he said.

About the international response to the Joint Response Plan (JRP) meeting held in Geneva on 13 March to deal with the Rohingya crisis, the foreign minister said the foreign secretary and the prime minister’s principal secretary attended the JRP meeting in Switzerland and “the response to our proposed funding and cooperation is better than last year”.

Responding to a query over BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed’s raising of allegation of corruption against Awami League and comments that the country has become full of beggars, Hasan Mahmud, also Awami League joint general secretary, said that the FBI of the US has given testimony against the corruption and ‘money-laundering’ of the BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman.