Chief adviser returns home from Dubai
Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus returned home this evening wrapping up his brief UAE visit to attend the World Governments Summit (WGS) and other side events in Dubai.
"A commercial flight of Emirates airways carrying the chief adviser and his entourages reached the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 5:00 pm today" CA’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.
Earlier, the flight departed Dubai International Airport in the morning. The UAE sports minister, Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, saw him off at the Dubai airport as the chief adviser took an Emirates flight back home.
Dr Yunus concluded his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates today (Friday). During his visit, chief adviser Dr Yunus met several UAE ministers on the sidelines of the summit apart from joining the WGS.
Issues of mutual interest, including the visa restrictions on Bangladeshi nationals, the expansion of trade and commerce, UAE businesses plans to invest in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port, and strengthening sports and education ties, were also discussed during the meetings.
During the talks, the chief adviser urged the UAE authorities to lift the visa restrictions on Bangladeshi citizens and recruit more workers from the country.
Dr Yunus joined a community engagement programme with Bangladeshi expatriates in Dubai on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) on Thursday, 13 February.
He spoke at an interactive plenary session of the WGS at its venue in Dubai. The session was moderated by Becky Anderson of CNN.
Earlier, on that day, UAE minister for Health Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais called on the chief adviser on the sidelines of the WGS.
Besides, UAE trade minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi held a meeting with DR Yunus. Dr Yunus reached Dubai on Wednesday night to take part in the WGS.
Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain, special envoy of the chief adviser Lutfey Siddiqi, senior secretary and the chief SDG coordinator Lamiya Morshed accompanied the chief adviser during his tour to Dubai.