Chief Adviser vows to bring Hasina regime leaders to justice

It was the start of a rebuilding of relations with the UAE and wider region, the Chief Adviser said.

“Our relationship with the UAE is fantastic,” he said. “The UAE put some Bangladeshis who were demonstrating on the street in support of what was happening in Bangladesh in jail, because they violated the local law.

“When I took over as the head of the interim government, I appealed to the President of the UAE, I explained to him why they did it. It’s not because they are doing something which is not desirable, they were simply expressing their enthusiasm and support for the things happening in Bangladesh.

“I hoped he could forgive them and let them come out of jail and I was very happy that he immediately did that. It was a wonderful gesture and the whole of Bangladesh celebrated that,” he added.

“I feel so happy that the President of the UAE has released these prisoners at my request. Our relationship is very good because we have 1.2 million Bangladeshis working here [in the UAE]. It’s very important for us.”