Anthrax: Health services division a bit concerned with situation

The health services division has expressed some concern after anthrax was detected in new areas. Government’s Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has decided to investigate why anthrax has spread in Rangpur and Gaibandha. The institute has urged residents of the affected and nearby areas to strictly follow health guidelines.

In the second week of September, several people in Rangpur’s Pirgachha upazila began showing anthrax symptoms. Subsequent sample tests for several people confirmed anthrax infections, marking the first time the disease has been detected in Rangpur, according to the IEDCR.