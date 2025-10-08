Anthrax: Health services division a bit concerned with situation
More than 50 people have shown symptoms of anthrax in Pirgachha, Mithapukur, and Kaunia upazilas of Rangpur, and Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha.
The health services division has expressed some concern after anthrax was detected in new areas. Government’s Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has decided to investigate why anthrax has spread in Rangpur and Gaibandha. The institute has urged residents of the affected and nearby areas to strictly follow health guidelines.
In the second week of September, several people in Rangpur’s Pirgachha upazila began showing anthrax symptoms. Subsequent sample tests for several people confirmed anthrax infections, marking the first time the disease has been detected in Rangpur, according to the IEDCR.
On Monday morning, the IEDCR held a meeting to review the latest anthrax situation and discuss necessary measures.
Apart from IEDCR, officials from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the Department of Livestock Services, and public health experts were present there at the time. The meeting decided to investigate how the anthrax bacteria spread in Rangpur.
We are trying to understand why anthrax has appeared in a new location (Rangpur). We are strengthening surveillance as well. In addition, we will look into the sources from where livestock arrive in those areas.Professor Tahmina Shirin, IEDCR director
Following the meeting, IEDCR Director Professor Tahmina Shirin told Prothom Alo, “We are trying to understand why anthrax has appeared in a new location (Rangpur). We are strengthening surveillance as well. In addition, we will look into the sources from where livestock arrive in those areas.”
According to IEDCR sources, the highest number of human with anthrax infections in Bangladesh has been recorded in Gangni upazila of Meherpur.
Previously, anthrax had been detected in 14 districts - Meherpur, Sirajganj, Natore, Chattogram, Kushtia, Lalmonirhat, Lakshmipur, Manikganj, Narayanganj, Pabna, Rajshahi, Satkhira, Tangail, and Gazipur.
Public health expert Professor Mahmudur Rahman told Prothom Alo that anthrax spores can survive in soil for up to 100 years. When cattle, goats, or buffaloes graze on young grass, they ingest soil containing the bacteria, leading to infection. Then humans face the risk of anthrax infection through contact with the meat, blood, bones, or hides of infected animals.
This year, at least 50 people in Rangpur’s Pirgachha, Mithapukur, and Kaunia upazilas have shown anthrax symptoms. In Gaibandha’s Sundarganj upazila, at least 11 people have shown the same symptoms, and one woman has died already.
Public health expert Professor Mahmudur Rahman said that anthrax spores can survive in soil for up to 100 years. When cattle, goats, or buffaloes graze on young grass, they ingest soil containing the bacteria, leading to infection. Then humans face the risk of anthrax infection through contact with the meat, blood, bones, or hides of infected animals
Regarding this death, the IEDCR director told Prothom Alo, “The woman had the history of contact with animal meat and had visible sores on her body. However, she was suffering from another illness, and her death was caused due to that condition, not anthrax.”
Precautions and necessary actions
Anthrax-infected animals develop fever and breathing problems, and they start shivering. They start losing body hair. Without immediate treatment, the animal may die within two to 48 hours. After death, the animal’s abdomen swells rapidly, and black, tar-like blood may ooze from its nose, mouth, ears, and anus.
If such symptoms appear, the government advises contacting the Department of Livestock Services immediately. Infected animals should be isolated from healthy ones. They must not be slaughtered, and their meat must not be consumed.
In humans, if anthrax spores enter a cut or wound, the affected area may itch, develop blisters, and quickly turn into a black sore. Accompanying symptoms such as headache, fever, body ache, and nausea require immediate medical attention or consultation with a physician.