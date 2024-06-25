‘Relation with Pori Moni’: Former ADC Saklain to lose job
The home ministry has decided to send former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and current additional superintendent of police Md. Golam Saklain on forced retirement.
The ministry sought the opinion of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) in this regard.
The home ministry sent a letter to the PSC describing that a police investigation found there was an extramarital affair between Pori Moni and Saklain.
Saklain used to stay at Pori Moni’s house at night when Saklain’s wife was not at his official residence.
The public security division of the home ministry sent the letter to the PSC on 13 June. It said as per the ‘Government Employees (Discipline and Appeal) Rules-2018’, a decision has been made primarily to send Saklain on forced retirement from the job for his “misconduct”.
Prothom Alo phoned Saklain and sent him an SMS but neither he picked up the call nor replied to the message.
Speaking about this, Pori Moni told Prothom Alo, “The issue has not come to the personal level so far; I shall speak up if it comes to the personal level. I don’t think I need to talk about this now.”
The home ministry letter said in the course of certain events Saklain met Pori Moni when he was posted at DB’s Gulshan division and their communications started. In continuation of this he started spending nights at Pori Moni’s residence regularly.
Analysing the CDR (call detail record), collected from the LIC (lawful interception cell) of the police department, of Saklain’s mobile phone, the investigators found that he stayed at Pori Moni’s residence at different times of day and night for a month from 4 July, 2021.
Investigators conducted a forensic analysis of the mobile phone of Pori Moni and found that the conversations the two had was not about any professional requirement or the type that goes on between two acquaintances. Rather this was an unethical love affair.
The home ministry letter further said there is CCTV footage of Pori Moni’s visit to Madhumati Police Officers’ Quarters in Rajarbagh. It becomes clear from an analysis of forensic evidence and depositions of witnesses that actress Pori Moni went to Saklain’s official residence at Rajarbagh according to a plan when his wife was not there. She stayed there for 17 hours and left the residence around 1:30 am on 2 August 2021.
Despite being a responsible official of the police department, Saklain had established a too intimate relationship with Pori Moni going beyond his government duties, said the home ministry letter.
It further said Saklain is married and the father of a child. Despite this his extramarital affair with Pori Moni, celebrating birthday with Pori Moni and passing time with the actress at his official residence in absence of his wife tarnished the image of the government.
A departmental case has been filed against Saklain in this regard, said the ministry. He was given an opportunity to respond to show cause notice. He sought acquittal from the allegation but his response was not satisfactory.
On 14 June 2021, Pori Moni filed a case against businessperson Nasir Uddin Mahmud for attempt to rape at Dhaka Boat Club on 9 June that year. In connection with the case, drugs and liquor were recovered. Golam Saklain was the monitoring officer of the investigation of the case.
Following the allegation of his growing intimacy with Pori Moni, Saklain was transferred. Later a probe body was formed to investigate the matter.