‘Relation with Pori Moni’: Former ADC Saklain to lose job

The home ministry has decided to send former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and current additional superintendent of police Md. Golam Saklain on forced retirement.

The ministry sought the opinion of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) in this regard.

The home ministry sent a letter to the PSC describing that a police investigation found there was an extramarital affair between Pori Moni and Saklain.

Saklain used to stay at Pori Moni’s house at night when Saklain’s wife was not at his official residence.