Obaidul Quader wants Bangla among official UN languages

Obaidul Quader made the comment after paying tribute to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement by placing wreaths at Central Shaheed Minar marking ‘Amar Ekushey’ and the International Mother Language Day and Shaheed Dibosh.

Awami League has taken a two-day programme on the occasion. The programme includes - Wreath laying at the Central Shaheed Minar at 12.01 am on Monday night following the tributes paid by the president and prime minister.

National and party flags are lowered at half-mast and black flags hoisted at the central office of Awami League, Bangabandhu Bhaban and all of the unit offices of the organisation across the country at 6:30 am today.