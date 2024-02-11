PM Hasina asks concerned to be more active in getting GI recognition certificates

Hossain said the government gave the final approval to the draft act last year. There is an obligation to take approval from the new cabinet as it was not tabled in the last parliament, he said, adding now the current cabinet gave the final approval.

He said the government is set to enhance the authority of village courts, enabling them to raise fines from Taka 75,000 to Taka 300,000.

He said a village court comprises five members, including the union parishad chairman. In some cases, the court cannot function if any member remains absent. In this situation, the absent member would get seven days to be present in the meeting. If the member cannot be present, then the chairman has the power to give one additional vote, he said.

The cabinet secretary further said complication is being created if the person representing one party of a case dies. From now on, successor of the deceased can be the party in the case concerned.

Mahbub Hossain also informed the media that the cabinet also gave final approval to ‘Local Government (city corporation) (amendment) Act, 2024’.