Demonstration, assault, detention at various places

Incidents of obstructions and attacks have taken place during the student demonstrations in the capital as well as elsewhere in the country.

There are allegations that Chhatra League carried out attacks on the processions of the students and police assaulted them up at different places. At the time, some students were detained.

In Chattagram, the demonstrators were dispersed by sound grenades and tear gas. In Cumilla, a student going to join a demonstration received a bullet in his leg. Nobody can say who shot him. Some teachers joined the programmes of students at Jahangirnagar and Rajshahi University.

Some coordinators announced a demonstration protesting the forced announcement of withdrawing the movement by the coordinators in custody and demanding proper investigation into the killings of students during the quota reform movement and justice for the victims.