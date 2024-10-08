BPSC chair, 11 members step down

The chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), Sohorab Hossain, has resigned from his position. Also, some 12 members of the constitutional body followed suit.

BPSC secretary Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying, “Some 12 members of the commission, including the chairman, have submitted their resignation papers. We have forwarded those to the president.”

There are two members who have not submitted their resignation yet. They are expected to resign by Wednesday, he added.