BPSC chair, 11 members step down
The chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), Sohorab Hossain, has resigned from his position. Also, some 12 members of the constitutional body followed suit.
BPSC secretary Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying, “Some 12 members of the commission, including the chairman, have submitted their resignation papers. We have forwarded those to the president.”
There are two members who have not submitted their resignation yet. They are expected to resign by Wednesday, he added.
Sohorab Hossain joined the BPSC as its chairman on 21 September, 2020, and was supposed to remain in the post until the same date in 2025. Meanwhile, the nation has experienced a major upheaval in power as the Awami League government fell in the face of a mass-uprising on 5 August.
Since then, coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), which led the uprising, have been demanding resignation of the BPSC chairman and other members, to facilitate a major reform.
The resigning members are – former senior secretary Fayez Ahammad, former professor Uttam Kumar Saha, former executive director Jahidur Rashid, professor Mubina Khandker, professor Delwar Hossain, former senior secretary KM Ali Ajam, former secretary Khalilur Rahman, former director general of the secondary and higher education division Syed Md Golam Faruk, former senior secretary Maksudur Rahman, former secretaries Nazmanara Khatun, N Siddika Khanam, and professor Pradip Kumar Pande.
The remaining members are – former senior secretary Helaluddin Ahmed and former secretary and additional IGP Shafiqul Islam.