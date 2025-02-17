India doesn’t give water, also giving shelter to our enemy in Delhi: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday slammed India’s unilateral withdrawal of Teesta River water.

He also spoke about the sufferings of the people living along the banks of the Teesta River due to river erosion and lack of water in the dry season.

“On the one hand, India doesn’t give us (due share of) water, on the other hand, it is giving shelter to our enemy in a lavish place in Delhi. She issues various orders from there,” Mirza Fakhrul said while speaking as a chief guest at a 48-hour sit-ins programme at the Lalmonirhat end of Teesta rail and road bridge, enforced by ‘Teeta River Protection Andolan Committee’ in the afternoon.

He further stated, “What a pathetic condition for them (the victims). On the one hand, houses and assets wash away and face damage as they (India) release water. Again, the area dries when they stop the flow of water closing gates of a dam. The sufferings of the people living along the banks of Teesta do not go away.”