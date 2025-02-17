India doesn’t give water, also giving shelter to our enemy in Delhi: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday slammed India’s unilateral withdrawal of Teesta River water.
He also spoke about the sufferings of the people living along the banks of the Teesta River due to river erosion and lack of water in the dry season.
“On the one hand, India doesn’t give us (due share of) water, on the other hand, it is giving shelter to our enemy in a lavish place in Delhi. She issues various orders from there,” Mirza Fakhrul said while speaking as a chief guest at a 48-hour sit-ins programme at the Lalmonirhat end of Teesta rail and road bridge, enforced by ‘Teeta River Protection Andolan Committee’ in the afternoon.
He further stated, “What a pathetic condition for them (the victims). On the one hand, houses and assets wash away and face damage as they (India) release water. Again, the area dries when they stop the flow of water closing gates of a dam. The sufferings of the people living along the banks of Teesta do not go away.”
Addressing the programme, the BNP senior leader said, “We have been talking about fair share of Teesta River water for a long time. The Awami League formed a government. Initially, many people thought they would get Teesta water as AL is a friend of India. But nothing was done in 15 years. Sheikh Hasina sold Bangladesh in the past 15 years but could not bring a drop of Teesta water.”
Mentioning that not only Teesta, rather, India built dams in the upstreams of 54 transboundary rivers, Mirza Fakhrul said, “India generates electricity by withdrawing water through dams, but our farmers could not produce grains due to lack of water, our fishermen could not catch fish in the river. All the people living along the riverbank have been facing this unbearable situation. That is why this call to save Teesta River is a call from our heart.”
The BNP secretary general recalled the historic Long March towards Farakka at the initiative of the late Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani. “The late leader once marched towards Farakka for a fair share of Ganges River. In the same way, Asadul Habib Dulu (BNP’s Rangpur division organising secretary) called up thousands of people at 11 points of Teesta River saying ‘Jago Bahe, Teesta Bachai (Brothers, awake, let’s save Teesta)’. This is not a slogan; this is a lamentation of the people living along the river to save their lives.”
Indicating the interim government, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We want to tell this government clearly, you say, you are neutral. But you cannot maintain neutrality on this issue. You have to open your mouth about this. You have to tell India, we want our fair share of water. Nothing comes without a fight. We will bring water in the Teesta River through a fight. We will realise our rights.”
Indicating neighbouring India, BNP secretary general said, “We want to tell India clearly, release Teesta River water first, if you want to make friendship with the people of Bangladesh; stop killing people along the border; and, stop behaving with us like an elder brother. We could stand on our own feet. Surely we want to see India as our friend, which would be based on dignity.”
Parliament election
During his speech at the 48-hour sit-ins programme, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also spoke about parliamentary elections.
“They sometimes say, we always speak about voting. But the reason for this speaking about voting is just one - how would we elect a leader if there is no voting. Who would speak about us? We want our representatives. That is why we speak about voting. If there is an election in the country, the existing unrest won’t be there. There will be peace and stability.”
“We fought against the Pakistan army in 1971. The main objective of that fight was a democratic system. The people of the country could not cast their votes in the last 15 years. They want to elect their representatives through elections. We want voting,” he stressed.
Thousands of people gathered at the programme from various areas of the region.
BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hassan Mahmud Tuku, BNP vice-chairman Samsuzzaman Dudu, president of Bangladesh Jatiya Party Mostafa Jamal Haider, Biplobi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Haque, BNP joint organising secretary (Rangpur division) Abdul Khaleque, Rangpur Metropolitan BNP convener Shamsuzzaman Samu, its member-secretary Mahfuz Un Nabi Don, Rangpur district BNP convener Md Saiful Islam, its member-secretary Anisur Rahman Laku, among others, addressed the rally.
Simultaneously, such programmes were organised at 10 other points along the Teesta river in Rangpur, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Gaibandha districts today, the first day of the two day event.
BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hassan Mahmud Tuku and Ganosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki addressed two rallies held at both sides of the Mohipur Bridge at the juncture of Gangachara upazila in Rangpur and Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat this afternoon.
President of Bangladesh Jatiya Party Mostafa Jamal Haider and general secretary of Biplobi Workers Party Saiful Haque addressed the rally held at Teesta Rail Bridge area in Kawnia upazila of Rangpur.
BNP chairperson’s adviser Moazzem Hossain Alal addressed the rally held at Sarishabari area under Ghorialdanga union of Rajarhat upazila in Kurigram district.
BNP standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury addressed the rally at Pakarmatha area under Thetrai union of Ulipur upazila in Kurigram district.
BNP vice-chairman Barkatullah Bulu addressed the rally held at the Haripur Bridge point in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha district.
Later, cultural programmes were organised at all rally venues. Bhaoyaiya music, Polli Geeti, Baul song, solo performance, guest artists’ songs, dual performance, poetry recitation, Zari song, dual Bhaoyaiya featured the programmes.
Thousands of enthusiastic people gathered at both sides of the Teesta river turning the rallies into places of festivities in greater Rangpur.
A mass foot march of the people will parade from Teesta Bridge to Kaunia at 10:00 am Tuesday. Later, BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman will address the programme in the evening. Besides, documentaries and films will be shown here.