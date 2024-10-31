All killings must be tried: Volker Turk
The United Nations does not support indemnity to any sorts of mob justice or extrajudicial killing, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has remarked.
The reform process of the interim government to prevent power abuse as it happened over the last few decades must be sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative to bring all the cases of human rights violations and killings before and after 5 August under prosecution.
However, a proper process must be followed everywhere, including the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), to ensure trials for human rights violations. The United Nations (UN) does not support indemnity to any sorts of mob justice or extrajudicial killing.
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk made these remarks at a press conference in a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.
At the end of his two–day visit in Dhaka, Volker Turk highlighted the agendas of different meetings he attended. After that, he responded to different questions from the newspersons.
Speaking regarding the incidents of mob justice that took place in several places across the country following the fall of the Awami League government, Volker Turk said mob justice is not acceptable at all. Every such incident must be investigated.
Speaking regarding the indemnity over the killings of police members during the movement, the UN high commissioner for human rights said there should be no indemnity. Every incident of killing must be investigated and prosecuted. Otherwise the human rights situation in the country would be under question.
Volker Turk said, “This unique, unprecedented moment in the history of Bangladesh is the result of young men and women having taken to the streets – at great personal risk – to express that they had had enough of being ignored and marginalised. Enough with the silencing of dissenting voices. Enough with the acute inequality, discrimination, corruption and abuse of power that had taken hold in the country. Human rights and social justice were the core of their demands.”
Students conveyed to me that they had no choice but to take to the streets as there was no outlet through the State’s mechanisms for their concerns to be heard. This time, there must be justice. This time, reforms must be sustainable and durable, so that the abusive practices of the last decades are not repeatedUN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk
He further said, “Students conveyed to me that they had no choice but to take to the streets as there was no outlet through the State’s mechanisms for their concerns to be heard. This time, there must be justice. This time, reforms must be sustainable and durable, so that the abusive practices of the last decades are not repeated.”
Asked about the cases filed against different persons without following a proper procedure, Volker Turk said, “A case cannot be filed without following the legal procedure. This issue needs to be addressed. A commission has been formed for this. We don’t want any repetition of what we experienced in the past. Proper investigation is essential to establish justice.”
He said it was quite important to ensure that cases were not filed against the Awami League members or followers on the basis of their political affiliation only.
Volker Turk said, “It is important to ensure trial for criminal offences. However, it also needs to ensure that the charges are not brought up hastily. It is essential to ensure that the proper procedure is followed everywhere including the International Crimes Tribunal and the standards for a fair trial are maintained.”
The UN high commissioner for human rights also expressed concern over the murder accusations brought up against the journalists. There are fears that countless allegations, including murder accusations, brought against the journalists would not be proven through a proper investigation. It is quite important to ensure that nothing from the past is repeated.
Volker Turk said, “I have seen that the interim government is aware of the flaws in the provisions of the International Crimes Tribunal. My office has remarked on the amendment of the ICT Act and making it relevant to the international standards and to ensure people’s right to justice without compromising the proper legal process. We would focus on other alternatives so that we can support the process of prosecution. I hope that there will be open discussions regarding the use of the death sentence.”
Asked how Bangladesh could embark upon a culture of an all inclusive society by raising demands to ban Awami League and imposing ban on Bangladesh Chhatra League under the anti-terrorism act, Volker Turk said the solution to the questions of compensation for the damages and creating an inclusive society might come internally. And issues like accountability and justice might be ensured for this.
Bangladesh is going through a transition. And this transition is not that easy. Now Bangladesh needs help in all possible waysUN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk
Speaking regarding the Anti-Terrorism Act, Volker Turk said there have been a lot of discussions over the Anti-terrorism Act. It was used to repress political dissents.
He referred to South African legendary leader Nelson Mandela, at that point saying, “The rival groups identified Nelson Mandela as a terrorist.”
Asked about the situation after 5 August, “Of course I have observed a massive change. I have seen changes from the aspects of human rights. We are seeing open debates on various issues here now. It’s quite promising. We hope that the UN will be able to help in bringing up these changes.”
Speaking regarding opening an office of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Bangladesh, Volker Turk said there is several wrong information spread across the country regarding the human rights situation. Some people term it as a western hypothesis while some see it from political aspects. There are also people who see this as imposing.
He stated that human rights situation is not any one-sided issue. It’s a global issue. For this, a universal declaration of human rights was adopted some 75 years ago.
Turk added that they have a regional office in Brussels. They have operations in nearly 100 countries. It was not possible to open branches in every country due to the lack of adequate funds. So, the decision was taken to open branches on priority basis.
“Bangladesh is going through a transition. And this transition is not that easy. Now Bangladesh needs help in all possible ways,” he added.