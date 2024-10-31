All killings must be tried: Volker Turk

The reform process of the interim government to prevent power abuse as it happened over the last few decades must be sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative to bring all the cases of human rights violations and killings before and after 5 August under prosecution.

However, a proper process must be followed everywhere, including the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), to ensure trials for human rights violations. The United Nations (UN) does not support indemnity to any sorts of mob justice or extrajudicial killing.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk made these remarks at a press conference in a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

At the end of his two–day visit in Dhaka, Volker Turk highlighted the agendas of different meetings he attended. After that, he responded to different questions from the newspersons.

Speaking regarding the incidents of mob justice that took place in several places across the country following the fall of the Awami League government, Volker Turk said mob justice is not acceptable at all. Every such incident must be investigated.