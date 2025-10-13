A building in Dhaka Cantonment temporarily declared a prison
A building located within the Dhaka Cantonment has been temporarily declared a prison.
This information was announced in a notification issued by the home ministry yesterday, Sunday.
The notification stated that MES Building No. 54, located on the north side adjacent to Bashar Road in Dhaka Cantonment, has been temporarily declared a prison.
This order has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and will come into effect immediately.
On 8 October, the International Crimes Tribunal issued arrest warrants against a total of 25 former and current military officers in connection with two cases of crimes against humanity related to enforced disappearances and torture during the past 15 and a half years of the Awami League government, as well as a third case involving killings during the July mass uprising.
On the same day, the prosecution submitted formal charges in these three cases to the tribunal.
Following this, last Saturday, the Bangladesh Army held a press conference and announced that 15 officers had been taken into military custody. Among them, 14 are currently serving officers, while one is on Leave Preparatory to Retirement (LPR).
Now, the home ministry has issued a notification declaring a building in Dhaka Cantonment as a temporary prison.