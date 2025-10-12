15 army officers, if detained, must be produced before tribunal: Chief prosecutor

Although the military held a press conference on the matter, the chief prosecutor said that the tribunal had not yet been formally notified through any official or documentary process.

“Since no one has formally informed us in writing that they are being held, we are not taking into cognisance what has appeared in the media as official information,” Tajul Islam said. “Since we don’t know about it, I will not comment. But if it is confirmed that they are detained, then under the law they must be produced before the court. That is the legal requirement.”