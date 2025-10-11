Fifteen army officers with arrest warrants now in custody: Army Headquarters
Fifteen army officers against whom the International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants have been taken into custody, the Army Headquarters announced. It said that legal action will be taken against them in accordance with the law.
The announcement came amid intense discussion and public anger from the July uprising groups over the failure to arrest the accused army officers following the tribunal’s issuance of warrants in enforced disappearance cases. The disclosure was made by the Adjutant General of the Bangladesh Army, Major General Md Hakimuzzaman, at a press conference held at Mess Alpha in Dhaka Cantonment on Saturday.
On Wednesday, the tribunal issued arrest warrants against 28 people, including deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in two cases related to enforced disappearances during the Awami League government’s tenure. Among the accused, 25 are current and former members of the Bangladesh Army.
Officials of ICT-1 had said that the warrants were sent the same day to 13 relevant agencies.
However, at the press conference today, Major General Md Hakimuzzaman stated that the Army Headquarters had not yet received the official warrant but had already taken preliminary measures.
He said, “A total of 25 army personnel have been charged. Of them, nine are retired, one is on LPR (Leave Preparatory to Retirement), and 15 are currently in service. After the warrants were issued on 8 October, all 16—those in service and on LPR—were instructed to report to Army Headquarters. They were directed to appear by 9 October. Except for Major General Kabir Ahmed, the remaining 15 have reported and are now in custody. They are also being kept separated from their families.”
Regarding Major General Kabir Ahmed, Major General Hakimuzzaman said, “He left his residence on the morning of 9 October and has been missing since. The DGFI, NSI, and BGB have been alerted to prevent him from leaving the country.”
He added that the Bangladesh Army remains respectful of all laws recognised by the Constitution.
Legal action will be taken against those in custody in accordance with due process, he added.