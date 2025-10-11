Fifteen army officers with arrest warrants now in custody: Army Headquarters

He said, “A total of 25 army personnel have been charged. Of them, nine are retired, one is on LPR (Leave Preparatory to Retirement), and 15 are currently in service. After the warrants were issued on 8 October, all 16—those in service and on LPR—were instructed to report to Army Headquarters. They were directed to appear by 9 October. Except for Major General Kabir Ahmed, the remaining 15 have reported and are now in custody. They are also being kept separated from their families.”

Regarding Major General Kabir Ahmed, Major General Hakimuzzaman said, “He left his residence on the morning of 9 October and has been missing since. The DGFI, NSI, and BGB have been alerted to prevent him from leaving the country.”

He added that the Bangladesh Army remains respectful of all laws recognised by the Constitution.

Legal action will be taken against those in custody in accordance with due process, he added.