Warrants issued for arrest of Sheikh Hasina, 29 others in 2 ICT cases

The International Crimes Tribunal on Wednesday issued warrants for the arrest of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her security adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and 28 others in two separate cases filed over of enforced disappearances during the Awami League government’s tenure.

A three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder accepted the charges and issued arrest warrants.