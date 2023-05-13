Country experiencing over 2000 MW load shedding

The country is experiencing huge load shedding to the tune of over 2000 MW today (Saturday) as gas shortage forced the authorities to shut down a number of gas-fired power plants, reports UNB.
According to official sources, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) had to resort to about 2051 MW load shedding at 12:00noon when power generation was 10,749 MW against a demand of 12,800 MW.
But many officials unwilling to speak on the record believe that the load shedding was even more than 2000 MW.
"This happened as we are not getting adequate gas supply that forced many plants to go for shutdown," said a senior official of the BPDB.
Earlier, the energy and mineral resources division had informed that gas supply from two floating terminals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will remain suspended from 11:00pm on Friday due to the impact of the super cyclone Mocha.
As a result, gas supply to the Chittagong and Comilla regions will be disrupted on Saturday.
However, supply will resume soon after considering the situation.
As a consequence, operation of gas-fired power stations will remain off or partially closed in Chittagong, Meghnaghat, Haripur and Siddhirganj areas.
State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid regretted the temporary inconvenience.
Dhaka Power Supply Company (Desco) managing director Md Kausar Ameer Ali said that the areas in Dhaka city under his jurisdiction experienced about 347 MW at 11:00am in the day time on Saturday against a demand for 1157 MW.
The supply was 819 MW, he added.
Managing director of Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) Bikash Dewan informed that the areas under his company had to resort to 350-380 MW in the day time.
The extent of load shedding may be even higher after evening on Saturday, he told UNB.