Country experiencing over 2000 MW load shedding

But many officials unwilling to speak on the record believe that the load shedding was even more than 2000 MW.

"This happened as we are not getting adequate gas supply that forced many plants to go for shutdown," said a senior official of the BPDB.

Earlier, the energy and mineral resources division had informed that gas supply from two floating terminals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will remain suspended from 11:00pm on Friday due to the impact of the super cyclone Mocha.

As a result, gas supply to the Chittagong and Comilla regions will be disrupted on Saturday.

However, supply will resume soon after considering the situation.