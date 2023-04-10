Vashkar’s drive for disability-inclusive banking services

Visually-impaired Vashkar Bhattacharjee is a client of a private bank for over a decade. He had gone to the bank to apply for a credit card, but the bank denied their services. Vashkar emailed the bank authorities asking for reasons of their denial.

Vashkar waited but did not receive any answer from the bank. They ignored his inquiry. Having no response, Vashkar complained to the National Human Rights Commission seeking a remedy for this discrimination. The National Human Rights Commission took immediate action, and within a week of the commission’s order, the bank authorities gave him the credit card.

Vashkar Bhattacharjee, national consultant of the Aspire to Innovate (a2i) project implemented by the cabinet division and ICT division, did not stop with the credit card. He took the initiative to ensure that people with disabilities will not be discriminated any more by any financial institutions. Along with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Bangladesh Bank also understood its importance and came forward to help this initiative.

Vashkar Bhattacharjee said, ‘Even though I have the ability to carry out transactions, the bank did not provide me a credit card. This is not only my problem, but it is a problem for all people with disabilities who require banking services. I will fight for the change, and I hope very soon we will be able to declare at least one bank as persons with disability friendly. From then on, other banks will also understand that making disability inclusiveness is not a difficult task; It is possible if they only prioritise it and take proper initiatives.