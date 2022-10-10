Mental health support for climate change victims

According to a recent report (2022), salinity, rising sea levels, and other adverse climate impacts could cause as many as 13.3 million people to leave their homes in the coastal areas of Bangladesh by 2050.
Climate change poses serious risks to mental health and emotional well-being, from distress to anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, grief, and suicidal behaviour.
“This session made us feel confident from within”, said Rozina, a housewife from Kamarkhola. “I had no idea that simple breathing techniques and free-hand exercise could make me feel better both physically and mentally. Among all the training I have attended, this was surely the most rewarding one.”
“Please hold more sessions like this,” urged Piya, a student from Shivnagar, Ward No. 4. “When we feel mentally at peace, we can focus on our studies, our day-to-day activities and basically handle anything life throws at us. After today, we all feel important to ourselves.”
This event has been a revelation for Chief Guest Panchayanan Kumar Mondol, Chairman, No. 6 Kamarkhola Union Parishad as well.
He stated, “Prior to this initiative, I myself never considered the effects of climate change in the mind. I want to support in any way I can so that such events can take place.”
The event ended with Moner Bondhu offering dedicated one-to-one counselling services for free to the participants. Strict confidentiality and privacy were maintained throughout the event to ensure a safe space for the participants.
Highlighting the long-term significance of this event, the Founder and CEO of Moner Bondhu, Tawhida Shiropa stated, “This was not only a new experience for our beneficiaries, but also for us. We will continue to extend our support to build resilience and bring positivity to the lives of the climate-vulnerable population of Bangladesh.”
Through this one-of-a-kind initiative, Moner Bondhu and UNDP aimed to nurture the productivity of at-risk populations facing climate change, especially women and young girls, so that they can lead their lives with confidence and dignity.
Moner Bondhu, a winning start-up of Youth Co: Lab co-created by UNDP and Citi Foundation, provides holistic mental health support across Bangladesh through workshops, one-to-one counselling and mass awareness campaigns.
UNDP’s LoGIC project has been working since 2016 to enhance the capacity of vulnerable communities, Local Government Institutions and civil society organisations in planning and financing climate change adaptation solutions in selected climate-vulnerable areas.