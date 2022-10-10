Mental health support for climate change victims

An initiative was taken jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Moner Bondhu to address the psychological crisis brought about by the impacts of climate change, for the people in the coastal belt.

An event was organised in Kamarkhola Union of Dakope Upazila under Khulna district to mark World Mental Health Day, where nearly 50 people, including men, women and adolescents from climate-vulnerable areas of Bangladesh, were brought together to raise awareness on the correlation between climate change and mental wellbeing, as well as provide strategies to the victims to build psycho-social resilience in their day-to-day struggle with the impacts due to natural disasters, said a press release.

Attending the event, Rowshan Ara Begum, one of the participants of the event, mentioned, “Never in all my 25 years of work have I been part of such a unique session”.

Supported by UNDP’s Local Government Initiatives on Climate Change (LoGIC) project, the one-day event was led by Moner Bondhu, a winning startup of Youth Co: Lab, aiming to address this year’s theme of “Making mental health and well-being for all a global priority”.