Hasina's bullets couldn't scare us, eggs don't make a difference: Akhter Hossain

Akhtar Hossain called on the government to bring back the Awami League and their accomplices who are carrying out acts of terrorism at home and abroad, and bring them to justice.

He arrived in New York as part of the delegation accompanying Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government, to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Eyewitnesses reported that after arriving at John F Kennedy International Airport, Jubo League leader Mizanur Rahman threw an egg at Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP).