Rickshaw, van, easy bike workers to demonstrate Sunday seeking licences
The Rickshaw, Van, and Easy Bike Sramik Union has announced to hold a sit-in programme in front of the National Press Club on Sunday at 11:00am, demanding the withdrawal of the High Court ban on the movement of battery-powered rickshaws, vans, and easy bikes.
Its president Abul Halim Maizbhandari said this while speaking at a press briefing held at the Purana Paltan Moitree Auditorium on Saturday.
The union also threatened to continue its movement until they receive assurances from the government or relevant authorities on fulfilling their demands said.
Reading out a written statement, its joint general secretary Ariful Islam Nadim said eight to 1.2 million people in Dhaka city are at risk of losing their jobs following the recent High Court order regarding battery-operated vehicles.
Protesting the HC order, people have been staging demonstrations in the capital spontaneously, he said.
Nadim mentioned that the workers operating battery-operated rickshaws and three-wheelers are willing to pay revenue to the government. "If licenses are issued through a regulatory framework, a significant amount of revenue can be generated," he added.
Their other demands include issuing licenses through the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and legal route permits.
Earlier in the day, the Rickshaw, battery-powered Rickshaw-Van, and Easy Bike Sangram Parishad staged a demonstration in front of the National Press Club, presenting a seven-point demand aimed at resolving their challenges and securing their livelihoods.
On 19 November, the High Court ordered the cessation of battery-run rickshaw operations in Dhaka city within three days.