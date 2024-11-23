Rickshaw, van, easy bike workers to demonstrate Sunday seeking licences

The Rickshaw, Van, and Easy Bike Sramik Union has announced to hold a sit-in programme in front of the National Press Club on Sunday at 11:00am, demanding the withdrawal of the High Court ban on the movement of battery-powered rickshaws, vans, and easy bikes.

Its president Abul Halim Maizbhandari said this while speaking at a press briefing held at the Purana Paltan Moitree Auditorium on Saturday.

The union also threatened to continue its movement until they receive assurances from the government or relevant authorities on fulfilling their demands said.