BCL controls RU halls, students don’t get seats

Another top leader, president of RU Chhatra League Mustafizur Rahman, stays alone at the four-seat Room 230 at Bangabandhu Hall. Mustafizur has been a student of the mass communications and journalism department of the 2013-2014 academic year. After graduating, he got enrolled in a short course at the Institute of English and Other Languages in order to retain his studentship.

According to sources at the university's academic wing, those enrolled in evening courses and short courses can in no way be considered regular students. They are not entitled to residential hall and transport facilities.

Above the door of Room 214 of Madar Bux Hall, there is the name of general secretary Galib's follower, RU Chhatra League's organising secretary Zahid Hasan. That is a four-seat room too. However, he presently stays in a four-seat room in Bangabandhu Hall. Another Chhatra League leader stays in that room, according to party sources.

RU Chhatra League vice president Monu Mohan Bappa alone occupies two seats in Room 129 of Shah Mukhdum Hall. Despite no longer being students, vice presidents of the present committee Shahinul Islam Sarkar, Mesbahul Islam, Touhidul Islam, Tamanna Akhter, Abul Bashar Ahmed and joint general secretary Sadequl Islam are occupying rooms in various halls.

It has been learnt that the last RU Chhatra League committee's joint general secretary Saif Karim (Rupom), education and study circle secretary Jamshed Sabuj, sports assistant secretary Rupok, Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall's vice president Mazharul Islam, Nawab Abdul Latif Hall's vice president Tasbiq Al Touhid and many other leaders are staying at the halls despite being non-students.

RU Chhatra League president Mustafizur Rahman claims that he has no information of any non-student occupying any seat or room in the halls. He said, "All the seats in the halls are allocated in the names of regular students. The students who have been allocated the seats, may be keeping some 'big brother' in their rooms. As for the names of the committee members that have been mentioned, many of them are not in the campus any more. Legitimate students are staying in their hall seats." He gave assurance that if there were any discrepancies, he would extend cooperation to the provost and university administration to take effective measures.