BCL installs 'shadow force' in RU residential halls

There were allegations against acting leader of Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall, Fazle Rabbi, and a number of his followers, for removing the bedding of a student Abir Hossain on 1 December from his room. When the incident came to light, the student was reinstated in his room. On 18 December allegations were levelled against Nawab Abdul Latif Hall acting leader Tashfiq Al Touhid for beating up a student Mofizur Rahman and ordering him to leave the hall. On 20 March Tashfiq Al Touhid and his follower Mozammel Huq allegedly locked a student Khademul Islam in his room, beat him up and threatened him for asking a return of money collected in the name of iftar.

RU Chhatra League president Mustafizur Rahman claimed that since many leaders had left the campus, these acting leaders had been appointed in order to step up pace of the organisational activities. He said that these leaders were also appointed so that a healthy political trend could be restored in the halls where there had been controversies of seat trading and other underhand deals. Regarding the various allegations against these acting leaders, he said, "There were a few stray incidents and we resolved them immediately."

'Room-work' to take control of seats

According to sources in the administration, there are a total of 5,383 seats in 11 halls. But the number of those seeking rooms in the hall is much higher. There is competition to get a hall seat. For long there have been allegations against Chhatra League men for carrying out a seat-trading racket.

After the new RU Chhatra League committee was announced in October last year, a declaration was made by the university Chhatra League president and general secretary against such seat trading. Over the past six months there have been no open allegations of such seat trading, but behind the scenes the seat control still runs strong. In every hall the acting leaders go from room to room to carry out their 'room-work' exercise. They visit each room and record the students' names, academic year, when their studies will end and other details. They issue threats about who will or will not stay in the hall, or will have to leave.

The students are saying that this so-called exercise is being carried out by the junior activists of the hall. They carry this out from the evening up till midnight. This disturbs the studies of the general students. Under another programme recently introduced in the halls in the name of 'Joy Bangla Blood Scheme', personal information of the students is collected from the rooms.