Rajshahi University: Is it BCL’s responsibility to allocate hall seats? 

The question that arises from a Prothom Alo report titled "Five hundred seats in Rajshahi University occupied by Chhatra League" is whether the hall administration or the Chhatra League controls the hall administration at Rajshahi University.

Rajshahi University comprises 11 residential halls with a total of 5,383 seats. According to the report, more than 500 seats have allegedly been taken over by leaders and members of the Chhatra League. This occupation of seats by the Chhatra League has raised concerns about deserving students being deprived of their rightful accommodation.

The report further highlights that a former vice-chancellor of the university granted jobs to leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) based on special considerations just before his departure. This move raises questions about whether there are no capable students within the BCL who could have earned those positions through their talents and qualifications.