RU professor on hunger strike again to protest BCL assault

Farid Uddin Khan, an economics department professor at Rajshahi University, has started a hunger strike on the campus protesting against the assaults carried out by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in different educational institutions across the country.

He sat on the Zoha Chattar of Rajshahi University campus around 10:0am on Thursday and declared to stay there until 5:00 pm.

Professor Farid Uddin Khan has long been vocal against the assaults, seat business, and other irregularities by the ruling party’s student front.