Put an end to the seat trading at Rajshahi University

A number of teachers and students of Rajshahi University and the parents' of students have organised a sit-in protest against seat trading, harassment of students and anarchy in the residential halls. They formed a human chain on Paris Road adjacent to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Senate building on Monday afternoon. Although there are many instances of students protesting on campus, teachers and parents being involved in the demonstration is quite an exception.

There are allegations that Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders and activists at Rajshahi University are expelling dissident students from the hall on trivial excuses. As a result, the students who get the allotment of seats, cannot stay in the hall. Instead, outsiders affiliated to BCL stay there. A teacher who joined the human chain on Monday lamented, "It is an insult to the liberation war to expel students from the hall in the name of spirit of liberation war."