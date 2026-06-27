Please don't ask such questions, we feel very embarrassed: FM to journalists
In response to a question about any immediate gains from the Prime Minister's recently concluded visit to China, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said, "Please maintain some dignity. . . these are very embarrassing questions. "
During the briefing organised at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday afternoon, a journalist asked what Bangladesh gained in terms of cash from the China visit.
In response, the Foreign Minister made this comment.
Khalilur Rahman said, "You mentioned cash gains. Please, don't ask such questions, we feel very embarrassed. The Prime Minister (Tarique Rahman) did not go there with a begging bowl. He went there to establish the direction, content, and height, breadth, and depth of the relationship between the two countries. Other things will follow later. No head of government sits with another head of government with stacks of paper and a pencil. They don't go with a begging bowl, brother. Please maintain some dignity. We have reached a different place now. Please believe that. These are very embarrassing questions."
Notably, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited Malaysia and China consecutively from 21 to 26 June. The Prime Minister returned from China to the country last Friday night.
During Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to Beijing, an announcement was made to elevate Bangladesh-China relations to a new phase.
Alongside partnerships for the sake of building a "shared future" for the people of both countries, there were discussions about the proposed China-Myanmar-Bangladesh economic corridor.
Additionally, Beijing has shown interest in the development of Chittagong and Mongla ports.