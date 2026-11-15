Young man dies in fire at Korail slum
A 19-year-old man, identified as Shahriar Rahman Shuvro, has died in a fire at Korail slum in the capital.
The fire broke out early on Sunday in the western part of the T&T colony area of the slum.
Mohammad Salauddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Banani police station, confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo.
According to Banani police, Shahriar lived in rented accommodation near the Satellite Gate area of T&T colony in Korail slum.
His father’s name is Monir Hossain and his mother’s name is Morsheda Akter Mita. Their home is in Jhalokati Sadar upazila.
The fire service said it received information about the blaze at 4:54 am and reached the scene at 5:07 am. Three units from the Tejgaon fire station worked to extinguish the fire, bringing it under control at 5:25 am.
According to Banani police, the fire destroyed seven to eight residential structures and a shop. Police said they had yet to establish the cause of the fire.