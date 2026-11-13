No possibility of fire at Nusrat’s house from short circuit: Rural electricity official

An electrical short circuit could not have caused the fire at the ancestral home of Nusrat Tabassum, joint convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and a member of parliament from a reserved women’s seat, said Tozammel Haque, assistant general manager (operations and maintenance) of the Pragpur Rural Electricity Sub-Zonal Office in Kushtia.

Following the fire at Nusrat’s ancestral home late on Wednesday night, officials of the local rural electricity office removed the electricity meter. The operation was overseen by Tozammel Haque, AGM of the Pragpur Rural Electricity Sub-Zonal Office.