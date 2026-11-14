A family, a fire and a photograph: How Pinu Rahman won a Tk 25 million prize

A fire broke out at Korail slum in the capital on 25 November 2025. It was a Tuesday. I work as a banker, and because I had to go to the office that day, I could not visit the scene. This happens quite often. I decided that I would photograph the aftermath of the fire.

In similar incidents in the past, I have mostly taken photographs of the situation after the event. Two of my younger friends, who are also photographers and were outside Dhaka, called and said they also wanted to go there to take photographs.

We planned to go together on Friday, 28 November. The plan was to meet at Karwan Bazar and travel to the site together. But I left home very early, so in the end we could not go together. I reached the scene at around 5:30 or 6:00 am.

I initially took some photographs with my camera. At the same time, I kept looking for my friends, but I could not find them. Meanwhile, I noticed many drones flying in the sky.