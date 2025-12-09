Train fares will rise on Dhaka-Chattogram, 5 more routes from 20 Dec
After nearly nine years, Bangladesh Railway’s Eastern Zone has increased train fares. Instead of directly raising ticket prices, the hike has been implemented through the imposition of a pontage charge.
As a result, fares have increased by a minimum of Tk 5 to a maximum of Tk 226, depending on the train and class. The revised fares will come into effect from 20 December.
In railway terminology, a pontage charge refers to an additional levy added to fares when a route includes a bridge or similar infrastructure. In this system, every 100-metre-long bridge is counted as 2.5 kilometres of distance. Consequently, the notional distance of the route increases on paper, and fares are charged proportionately based on that increased distance.
According to railway information, pontage charges are being imposed on 11 bridges across six routes. These routes are: Dhaka–Chattogram, Dhaka–Cox’s Bazar, Dhaka–Sylhet, Chattogram–Sylhet, Chattogram–Jamalpur, and Dhaka–Dewanganj.
To boost revenue, the Eastern Zone of Bangladesh Railway initiated this fare hike in May this year through the introduction of pontage charges. After verification and completion of official procedures, the decision was finalised in December. Separate fare structures have been set for ordinary local trains and nonstop intercity trains. The Eastern Zone of Bangladesh Railway covers the Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions.
On 25 May, a meeting was held at the office of the Director General of Bangladesh Railway to discuss increasing revenue and reducing expenditure to offset losses. The meeting was chaired by Railways secretary Md Fahimul Islam, who advised increasing revenue without directly raising ticket prices. He instructed that pontage charges be adjusted for bridges longer than 100 metres in the Eastern Zone. Following this, the zone’s commercial department began work on the issue.
Bangladesh Railway last increased train fares in the 2016–17 fiscal year.
Railway sources say that in a letter signed on 25 November by Deputy Director (marketing) Shah Alam, instructions were given to take necessary steps to implement the new fares from 20 December. The letter was sent to the Chief Commercial Officer of the Eastern Zone. On 8 December, Assistant Chief Commercial Officer Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan approved public dissemination of the decision in the public interest. In the Eastern Zone, fares have been increased by a minimum of Tk 5 and a maximum of Tk 226.
How much the fares are increasing on which routes
Dhaka–Chattogram
Previously, fares were calculated for a distance of 346 km. After applying pontage charges, the distance has increased to 381 km—an addition of 35 km. As a result, the mail train fare has risen from Tk 135 to Tk 150 (up Tk 15).
Commuter and Shovan Chair fares have increased from Tk 170 to Tk 190 and from Tk 405 to Tk 450 respectively.
Intercity trains are in particularly high demand on this route. The air-conditioned Snigdha class fare has increased from Tk 777 to Tk 857 (up Tk 80). AC seat fares have risen from Tk 932 to Tk 1,030, while AC berth fares (sleeping berths) have gone up from Tk 1,448 to Tk 1,591.
On nonstop intercity trains (such as Subarna Express and Sonar Bangla Express), Snigdha seat fares have increased from Tk 855 to Tk 943 (up Tk 88). First-class berth and AC seat fares are now Tk 1,133 and Tk 1,746 respectively, compared to Tk 1,025 and Tk 1,590 earlier.
Dhaka–Cox’s Bazar
On Cox’s Bazar Express and Tourist Express, the Snigdha class fare has increased from Tk 1,322 to Tk 1,449 (up Tk 127). AC seat fares have gone up from Tk 1,590 to Tk 1,740. AC berth fares have increased from Tk 2,430 to Tk 2,656—an increase of Tk 226, the highest among all routes.
Dhaka–Sylhet
Mail train fares have increased from Tk 125 to Tk 140. Commuter fares have risen from Tk 160 to Tk 170. Shovan Chair fares have been raised by Tk 35 to Tk 410. Snigdha class fares will increase from Tk 719 to Tk 788.
AC seat fares have risen from Tk 863 to Tk 943, while AC berth fares have increased by Tk 127 to Tk 1,465.
Chattogram–Sylhet
Snigdha class fares have increased from Tk 857 to Tk 909. Shovan Chair fares are up by Tk 25. First-class berth fares have risen from Tk 1,080 to Tk 1,137. AC seat fares have increased from Tk 1,030 to Tk 1,087.
AC berth fares have gone up by Tk 87—from Tk 1,591 to Tk 1,678.
Chattogram–Jamalpur
Mail train fares have increased from Tk 175 to Tk 185. Shovan Chair fares have risen from Tk 525 to Tk 545. Snigdha class fares have been increased by Tk 34—from Tk 1,007 to Tk 1,041.
AC seat fares have gone up by Tk 46, from Tk 1,208 to Tk 1,254. AC berth fares have increased from Tk 1,856 to Tk 1,925.
Dhaka–Dewanganj
Mail train fares remain unchanged. However, commuter train fares have increased by Tk 5—from Tk 105 to Tk 110. Shovan Chair fares have risen from Tk 250 to Tk 255.
Snigdha class fares have increased from Tk 478 to Tk 489. AC seat fares have gone up from Tk 575 to Tk 587, and AC berth fares from Tk 907 to Tk 924.
SM Nazer Hossain, vice-president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, told Prothom Alo that increasing train fares at this time will impose additional pressure on passengers.
He said fares have been raised tactically, creating extra burden on commuters, while there is little transparency or accountability regarding railway project costs and operational expenses.
Instead of imposing fare hikes onto passengers, he said, Railways should focus on curbing irregularities, unnecessary expenditures, and improving transparency in revenue collection and spending.
Mahbubur Rahman, Chief Commercial Manager of the Eastern Zone of Bangladesh Railway, told Prothom Alo that the fare increase has been implemented in line with government decisions through the imposition of pontage charges.
He noted that fares have not increased on all routes, and where they have, the increase is not substantial.
He added that the additional revenue will primarily be used to cover maintenance costs for old bridges longer than 100 metres.