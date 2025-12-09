Train fares will rise on Dhaka-Chattogram, 5 more routes from 20 Dec

According to railway information, pontage charges are being imposed on 11 bridges across six routes. These routes are: Dhaka–Chattogram, Dhaka–Cox’s Bazar, Dhaka–Sylhet, Chattogram–Sylhet, Chattogram–Jamalpur, and Dhaka–Dewanganj.

Dhaka–Chattogram

Previously, fares were calculated for a distance of 346 km. After applying pontage charges, the distance has increased to 381 km—an addition of 35 km. As a result, the mail train fare has risen from Tk 135 to Tk 150 (up Tk 15).

Commuter and Shovan Chair fares have increased from Tk 170 to Tk 190 and from Tk 405 to Tk 450 respectively.

Intercity trains are in particularly high demand on this route. The air-conditioned Snigdha class fare has increased from Tk 777 to Tk 857 (up Tk 80). AC seat fares have risen from Tk 932 to Tk 1,030, while AC berth fares (sleeping berths) have gone up from Tk 1,448 to Tk 1,591.

On nonstop intercity trains (such as Subarna Express and Sonar Bangla Express), Snigdha seat fares have increased from Tk 855 to Tk 943 (up Tk 88). First-class berth and AC seat fares are now Tk 1,133 and Tk 1,746 respectively, compared to Tk 1,025 and Tk 1,590 earlier.

Dhaka–Cox’s Bazar

On Cox’s Bazar Express and Tourist Express, the Snigdha class fare has increased from Tk 1,322 to Tk 1,449 (up Tk 127). AC seat fares have gone up from Tk 1,590 to Tk 1,740. AC berth fares have increased from Tk 2,430 to Tk 2,656—an increase of Tk 226, the highest among all routes.

Dhaka–Sylhet

Mail train fares have increased from Tk 125 to Tk 140. Commuter fares have risen from Tk 160 to Tk 170. Shovan Chair fares have been raised by Tk 35 to Tk 410. Snigdha class fares will increase from Tk 719 to Tk 788.

AC seat fares have risen from Tk 863 to Tk 943, while AC berth fares have increased by Tk 127 to Tk 1,465.

Chattogram–Sylhet

Snigdha class fares have increased from Tk 857 to Tk 909. Shovan Chair fares are up by Tk 25. First-class berth fares have risen from Tk 1,080 to Tk 1,137. AC seat fares have increased from Tk 1,030 to Tk 1,087.

AC berth fares have gone up by Tk 87—from Tk 1,591 to Tk 1,678.

Chattogram–Jamalpur

Mail train fares have increased from Tk 175 to Tk 185. Shovan Chair fares have risen from Tk 525 to Tk 545. Snigdha class fares have been increased by Tk 34—from Tk 1,007 to Tk 1,041.

AC seat fares have gone up by Tk 46, from Tk 1,208 to Tk 1,254. AC berth fares have increased from Tk 1,856 to Tk 1,925.