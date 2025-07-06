Trains launched at behest of ministers and MPs not financially feasible

For a long time, only one intercity train operates on the Dhaka-Noakhali route, the Upakul Express. Despite being the sole intercity train on this route, it now carries fewer passengers than before. According to data from the railway, in January 2012, the Upakul Express had an average occupancy of 190 per cent, nearly double its seating capacity. On the Noakhali-to-Dhaka route, occupancy was as high as 269 per cent, and on the return leg from Dhaka, it was 111 per cent. But now, the train often fails to fill even its available seats.

Railway sources say passenger numbers have been declining on the Upakul Express for the past five years. The main reason is the upgrade of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway to four lanes, which allows for faster road travel to Noakhali than by train. High-quality buses have also started operating on this route. Additionally, irregular train schedules have contributed to the decline in demand.

Despite this, on 15 November 2023, a decision was made to introduce a new pair of intercity trains from Dhaka to Noakhali. The former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has fled to India, named the train Subarnachar Express. However, due to a shortage of coaches, it could not be launched immediately. Preparations to launch the train began just before the fall of the Awami League government in the July mass uprising. Earlier, on 7 June 2023, the parliamentary standing committee on the railways ministry decided to introduce a new train on the Noakhali route. But after the interim government took charge, it launched a new train on the Cox’s Bazar route instead of Noakhali.