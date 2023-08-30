Department of Agricultural Marketing: Nearly 40 years’ data disappears from website

The website of the Department of Agriculture Marketing is trusted by many for inquiries regarding the state of the country's agricultural market. People rely on it to track price fluctuations of products, the number of markets in the country, and more. The website used to host an extensive database containing nearly 40 years' worth of market-related information, but it has been missing for over a month.

According to an individual from the Department of Agricultural Marketing, the unavailability of the database is due to ongoing updates on the website. However, rumours have circulated that the entire database was accidentally deleted during website maintenance, and there are suggestions that a hard disk crash might be the cause. Nevertheless, the authorities assert that the information will soon be restored on the website, just as it was before.