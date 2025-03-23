Govt officials restricted from accepting gifts for services
The government has introduced a new code of conduct for officials and employees of nearly 400 non-financial entities, restricting them from accepting gifts or personal benefits in exchange for services.
The finance ministry’s finance division recently issued a 12-page gazette notification in this regard.
According to the notification, officials and employees of government entities are not allowed to engage in activities that directly or indirectly benefit their family members. They are also barred from accepting any unusual benefits from service recipients.
No officials and employees are allowed to receive gifts or valuable items from service recipients without the high-up’s authorisation. The government organisations have been instructed to prepare a list of gifts and benefits permissible under certain circumstances.
The code is effective for autonomous or semi-autonomous organisations, as well as statutory bodies, commissions, councils, and boards.
The finance division also noted in the notification that official and personal travel of government officials must be controlled. They must adhere to prevailing rules and regulations while buying, selling, or holding shares, securities, and other financial assets.
The officials are also barred from engaging in businesses that have financial interests in their workplace, as well as from holding part-time employment elsewhere, be it paid or unpaid.
In government procurement, tenders must not undermine competition while maintaining rules and regulations. The procurement process must be transparent, with no question of nepotism.
No foreign loans can be received without approval from the finance division. Also, the officials are not allowed to make any commitment that may create liabilities in foreign currency.
Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary to the finance division, said the code of conduct is internationally a good practice. “We had plans to implement it for non-financial government organisations, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have also recommended it. We hope officials and employees of the non-financial government entities will follow these guidelines.”