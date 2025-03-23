Govt officials restricted from accepting gifts for services

According to the notification, officials and employees of government entities are not allowed to engage in activities that directly or indirectly benefit their family members. They are also barred from accepting any unusual benefits from service recipients.

No officials and employees are allowed to receive gifts or valuable items from service recipients without the high-up’s authorisation. The government organisations have been instructed to prepare a list of gifts and benefits permissible under certain circumstances.

The code is effective for autonomous or semi-autonomous organisations, as well as statutory bodies, commissions, councils, and boards.