European Parliament reiterates commitment to strengthen relations

European trade commissioner and executive vice-president of the European Parliament Valdis Dombrovskis recognised Bangladesh-EU relations as a multi-dimensional strategic partnership, and reiterated EU’s political commitment in this regard.

Valdis Dombrovskis made the comment when state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam met him at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on Friday, said a foreign ministry press release.

Celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh-EU partnership and commending Bangladesh as the biggest beneficiary of EU’s EBA scheme, the trade commissioner expressed EU’s support for a smooth graduation of Bangladesh out of LDC status and for Bangladesh to apply for GSP+ concessions.

Valdis Dombrovskis highlighted EU-Bangladesh Business Climate Dialogue and EU-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce as important platforms for European and Bangladeshi businesses to come together meaningfully.

He appreciated Bangladesh’s adaptation of the National Action Plan on the Labour Sector.

On his four-day visit to Brussels, the state minister gratefully recognised the role of the EU in the country’s development since independence.

He apprised the EVP of steps being taken by the government to diversify the economy and prepare for graduation and the much bigger role of the EU envisaged in future.

Bangladesh expressed hope for an early launching of the Partnership Cooperation Agreement which would be an important institutional and legal mechanism to concretise the elevated relations.