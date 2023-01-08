Two policemen ‘closed’ on charges of extortion

Local people said that the drivers of stone-laden trucks in association with the local residents chased off Suman and Shahriar on 24 December night in Kalabari area under Companiganj upazila as they demanded extortion money from the drivers after stopping their stone-loaded vehicles.
Bholaganj police outpost in-charge Shahab Uddin filed a general diary in this regard with the Companiganj police against constable Suman and Shahriar following a complaint from the local people.
Later, the district police administration issued an order on Friday night asking for the withdrawal of the two constables from their workplace and to attach them to the police lines after the allegation brought against them was found true in the primary investigation.