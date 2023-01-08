Two policemen ‘closed’ on charges of extortion

Two policemen were closed on Friday night from the Companiganj police station on a charge of extortion from drivers of stone-laden trucks at Companiganj upazila in the district.

The policemen are Md Suman Miah and Shahriar Hossain of the Companiganj police station.

They were withdrawn from the Companiganj police station and attached to the district police line in Sylhet, according to a letter signed by Sylhet Additional Superintendent of Police Shahriar bin Saleh.