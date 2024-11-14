HC declares 2 provisions of quick rental law 'illegal'

The High Court (HC) on Thursday declared two provisions - one giving quick rental power plants immunity from legal bindings and another giving energy minister the sole authority to approve electricity purchase plans, of the quick rental law illegal.

A HC Division Bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury passed the judgment, declaring absolute a rule it issued on 2 September. The court in the rule had asked authorities concerned to explain as to why those two provisions shall not be declared illegal.

Earlier on 7 November, the HC set today, Thursday to pronounce the judgment in the case.