Govt launches investigation into 'unusual’ airfare hike 

Over the meeting, Nasimul Ghani said, “We have sat with local representatives of different airline companies to learn about their experiences… so that our investigation becomes successful. We will investigate in our own way. We seek to hear from all. We are trying to understand how the cost can be reduced to the levels of other countries.”

The probe body chief, however, clarified that they have been entrusted with investigation only, rather than fixing the fare.

The expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry formed the investigation committee on 6 February. The body is supposed to submit a report within the next 15 working days, with recommendations for actions.