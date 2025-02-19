Govt launches investigation into 'unusual’ airfare hike
The government has launched an investigation to track down individuals responsible for the ‘unusual’ hike in airfare to different destinations from Bangladesh.
A seven-member probe body held a meeting with general sales agents (GSAs) of 16 airline companies at the home ministry conference hall in the secretariat on Wednesday.
Following the meeting, home secretary and investigation committee chief Nasimul Ghani told the media that they will look into anomalies in the process and recommend actions to fix those.
“Ticket prices are significantly higher for passengers traveling from Bangladesh to the Middle East. There are laws and regulations… Some are being followed, some are not. Also, there are flagitious activities by some certain quarters,” he said.
Over the meeting, Nasimul Ghani said, “We have sat with local representatives of different airline companies to learn about their experiences… so that our investigation becomes successful. We will investigate in our own way. We seek to hear from all. We are trying to understand how the cost can be reduced to the levels of other countries.”
The probe body chief, however, clarified that they have been entrusted with investigation only, rather than fixing the fare.
The expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry formed the investigation committee on 6 February. The body is supposed to submit a report within the next 15 working days, with recommendations for actions.