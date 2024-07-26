Expose culprits to justice finding them out from every nook and corner: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Friday said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir carried out the nationwide mayhem to undermine the country’s development alongside tarnishing its image abroad.

She called upon the people to help arrest the culprits involved in the havoc and bring them to justice.

“They, who are involved in such incidents, must have to be identified by searching every nook and cranny of the country. I am seeking support from the people to identify them and expose them to justice,” she said, after visiting the Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban in the city’s Rampura to inspect the rampage carried out there on Thursday.

The prime minister said the BNP and Jamaat carried out nationwide arson terrorism and vandalism in 2013 in which they set fire to 3,800 vehicles, 29 trains and eight launches and this time they launched a massive destruction across the country from 17 July morning by cashing in on the quota reform movement.