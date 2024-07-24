At least 550 arrested all over country in 5 days

Attacks, shooting, clashes and violence took place in different parts across the country during the last couple of days centering the movement that started with the demand for quota reforms. Cases have been filed in connection with these incidents in different areas of the country.

At least 550 people throughout the country including almost 200 in Dhaka alone have been arrested under these cases in five days till 22 July. The arrested include BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists.

Four central leaders of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami were also arrested on Sunday, 21 July. According to a source of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), 144 people have been sent to prison under various cases from the court in Dhaka on Sunday.

On behalf of BNP, the media was told that central media secretary of the party Sultan Salauddin and general secretary of Dhaka city north BNP Aminul Haque have been arrested. Both Sultan Salauddin and Aminul Haque had been sent to the court on Sunday. BNP also claimed that BNP chairperson’s advisory council member Amanullah Aman and secretary of international affairs Nasir Uddin Ahmed too had been detained by police on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on behalf of Jamaat-e-Islami the media was told that their party secretary general Mia Golam Parwar and assistant secretary general Ehsan Mahbub Jubayer have been arrested. The party claims that more than 50 of their leaders and activists have been arrested on Sunday.

According to BNP’s claim the list of arrested leaders of the party also includes Dhaka divisional organisational secretary Saiyedul Alam and former president of Bagerhat district BNP committee Abdus Salam. Among them, Abdus Salam was detained from capital’s Baridhara area.

Earlier, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Nazrul Islam Khan, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Dhaka district BNP general secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury had been arrested on Friday and Saturday. Apart from this, president of a faction of Gano Odhikar Parishad and former DUCSU vice-president Nurul Haque (Nur)’s family has complained about him being picked up by people under the identity of law and order enforcement forces.

Meanwhile, a woman named Fatematuz Zohra has complained that her husband Mezbah Uddin, a businessman, was detained by police in plainclothes from their home in capital’s Dhanmondi area late night on Saturday.