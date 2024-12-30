Editors’ Council protests cancellation of journalists’ access to secretariat
The Editors’ Council has strongly condemned and protested the cancellation of journalists’ access to the secretariat, terming the move as a threat to independent journalism.
In a statement issued on Sunday, signed by Mahfuz Anam, Editor of The Daily Star and President of the Editors’ Council, and Dewan Hanif Mahmud, Editor of Banik Barta and General Secretary of the Council, the organisation expressed its deep concerns over the decision.
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the order via a press release on Friday, citing security concerns following a recent fire incident at the secretariat. The order suspended journalists’ access through their accreditation cards until further notice. The Editors’ Council denounced the move, viewing it as a significant obstacle to press freedom.
The statement also highlighted a subsequent clarification from the press wing of the Chief Advisor’s Office on 28 December, which expressed regret over the issue.
It stated that due to heightened security concerns at the secretariat—the central hub of administration—the entry of journalists holding existing accreditation cards had been restricted, along with all other private pass holders. The government announced plans to review the current press accreditation system.
On Sunday, the Department of Information and Technology clarified that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is reassessing accreditation cards. New permanent or temporary cards will be issued soon, with temporary passes for journalists becoming available starting Monday.
While the Editors’ Council welcomed the review process, it emphasised the importance of distinguishing amateur journalists from professionals during this evaluation. However, the Council criticised the blanket restriction on journalists’ access, calling it a global attack on independent journalism.
The statement also linked this action to past instances of similar restrictions during the tenure of the Awami League government. Journalists then faced barriers in reporting on irregularities in the financial sector, particularly at Bangladesh Bank. The journalists maintained a firm stance against such obstructions, even before the mass uprising.
The Editors’ Council further said, after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August, the interim government had announced its intention to repeal the contentious Cyber Security Act.
However, it approved Cyber Security Ordinance 2024 on 24 December which retained police powers previously criticised as prone to abuse. Sections 35 and 36 of the new ordinance mirrored provisions from the earlier law, which the Council had strongly opposed.
The Editors’ Council expressed its disappointment over the matter of not consulting with relevant stakeholders in drafting the ordinance, calling it an authoritarian move.
The Council urged the interim government to address concerns regarding the ordinance and take immediate steps to restore journalists’ access to the Secretariat, ensuring transparency and protecting press freedom.