Editors’ Council protests cancellation of journalists’ access to secretariat

The Editors’ Council has strongly condemned and protested the cancellation of journalists’ access to the secretariat, terming the move as a threat to independent journalism.

In a statement issued on Sunday, signed by Mahfuz Anam, Editor of The Daily Star and President of the Editors’ Council, and Dewan Hanif Mahmud, Editor of Banik Barta and General Secretary of the Council, the organisation expressed its deep concerns over the decision.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the order via a press release on Friday, citing security concerns following a recent fire incident at the secretariat. The order suspended journalists’ access through their accreditation cards until further notice. The Editors’ Council denounced the move, viewing it as a significant obstacle to press freedom.

The statement also highlighted a subsequent clarification from the press wing of the Chief Advisor’s Office on 28 December, which expressed regret over the issue.

It stated that due to heightened security concerns at the secretariat—the central hub of administration—the entry of journalists holding existing accreditation cards had been restricted, along with all other private pass holders. The government announced plans to review the current press accreditation system.