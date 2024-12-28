Govt cancels all temporary secretariat entry passes, including journalist accreditation cards
All types of temporary (for private individuals) secretariat entry passes, except for the permanent access pass (digital access control system) issued to officials and employees working at the secretariat and temporary access passes issued to government officials and employees, have been cancelled.
Access to the secretariat through accreditation cards issued to journalists has also been cancelled until further notices, said a press release signed by Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, special assistant to the adviser for home affairs published Friday.
Holders of cancelled secretariat passes can apply for new temporary access passes within the next 15 days through a special cell at the Crime Command and Control Centre of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in Dhaka.
This order has been issued in view of the disruption of the security of the secretariat in the situation arising out of the fire incident at the secretariat.