Govt cancels all temporary secretariat entry passes, including journalist accreditation cards

All types of temporary (for private individuals) secretariat entry passes, except for the permanent access pass (digital access control system) issued to officials and employees working at the secretariat and temporary access passes issued to government officials and employees, have been cancelled.

Access to the secretariat through accreditation cards issued to journalists has also been cancelled until further notices, said a press release signed by Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, special assistant to the adviser for home affairs published Friday.