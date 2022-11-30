Bangladesh, Myanmar agree to share prior info on use of airspace near border

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed on Tuesday said BGB and Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) will not accept separatists’ activities along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

“BGB and BGP will not accept separatists’ activities along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. For this reason, the border guards of the two countries have agreed to start joint patrolling,” he said.

Shakil Ahmed was addressing a press conference at BGB Headquarters’ in Dhaka after attending the recently ended ‘8th Senior Level Border Conference’ between BGB and BGP.

The five-day long conference, which began in Nay Pyi Taw of Myanmar on Thursday morning, concluded with the signing of a Joint Records of Discussion (JRD).