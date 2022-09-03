No information on Modi’s imprisonment over Satyagraha for Bangladesh’s independence

The Indian Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) could not provide any information regarding incumbent prime minister Narendra Modi’s claim that he had participated in the ‘satyagraha‘ (movement) in support of Bangladesh’s struggle for independence and had even gone to jail for it, reports Indian news portal The Wire.

The PMO, in response to an RTI (Right to Information) query, said that it has no record on Modi’s arrest, lodging in jail and release, the report added.