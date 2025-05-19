Nusraat Faria in dock for 30 minutes

Actress Nusraat Faria, who has been implicated in a murder case, was brought to a Dhaka court by a microbus from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) detective branch (DB) office on Monday morning, and was kept at the lock-up of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court.

Just after 10:00 am, she was brought out of the lock-up to be taken to the court room. She was wearing a police helmet and a bulletproof vest.

Surrounded by several police members, Nusrat Faria took the stairs to go to the first floor, where the court sits.

When the actress was taken to the dock, a police member removed her helmet. It was 10:20 am at that time.

Nusraat Faria was staring at the wall for nearly 2-3 minutes. When a lawyer drew her attention, she talked to the lawyer. Judge Sarah Farzana Haque then entered the courtroom.