Desperate move to take Tk 25b new project to eradicate child labour

Although various projects have been undertaken and Tk 3.52 billion has been spent in 12 years to eliminate child labour, the number of child labour has not decreased.

A government survey says the child labour in the country has increased.

However, the government is undertaking a new project with an estimated cost of Tk 25 billion to eliminate child labour. Officials concerned said the project is at the preliminary stage.

Dhaka district deputy general inspector at the department of Inspection for factories and establishments, AKM Salauddin, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the government is taking a number of projects to eliminate child labour. Technical and vocational training will be included in these projects.

Experts said new projects will not yield any good result if the projects are not implemented properly.

As the previous projects were not implemented properly, those activities didn't play any role to eliminate child labour.