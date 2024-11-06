Clash erupts over Facebook post in Chattogram, 7 cops injured

This made the demonstrators further enraged. They started throwing brick chips at the members of the joint forces again. At one point they even threw acid on the members of the joint force.

Seven police members including CMP assistant commissioner (Kotwali region) Mahfuzur Rahman were injured, including one suffered minor acid burns. The injured have been sent to hospital.

ADC Tareq Aziz further said that joint forces fired several rounds of blank bullets to bring the situation under control. Currently the situation is calm.

The joint force was conducting a raid in the Hazari Goli area to arrest the people who created the chaos.