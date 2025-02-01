Injured to go abroad for treatment, foreign specialists to come too

The health ministry's list indicates that 30 of the injured persons have been sent to four hospitals in Thailand and three in Singapore. Of them, 20 have been sent to Thailand, 10 to Singapore.

Nine of those sent to Singapore received pellet injuries in their eyes. One of them who received a bullet in his head, is suffering from brain haemorrhage. Of those sent to Thailand, some have been injured in the eyes, in the head, some have nerve and spinal injuries. Two have returned after completing treatment in Thailand.

Sajjad Hossain, a student of Pabna Textile Engineering College, was hit in the eye by a shotgun bullet on 4 August. He was first treated at Pabna and then at four hospitals in Dhaka. In the second week of December, the health ministry sent him to Bumrungrad Hospital in Thailand. Sajjad returned home on 26 December after completion of his treatment. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday, he told Prothom Alo, "I have not regained sight in my left eye. Had I been sent for treatment earlier, I have had regained 50 to 60 percent sight."

Seven-year-old Basit Khan Musa was shot in the head on 19 July in front of his home. On 22 October he was sent to Singapore National University Hospital. His father Mustafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that his condition has improved after a few surgeries. He can now move his arm and leg on one side of his body.