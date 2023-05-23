Dengue affects six times more even before breeding season starts

Even though the breeding season of Aedes mosquito hasn’t started yet the number of dengue patients has been shooting up alarmingly which in figures is almost six times higher than from the first ‘five months’ of the last five years.

While death from dengue remained zero at this time last year, so far 13 have died already this year.

The dengue season usually starts from June, with the onset of the rainy season. Rainwater accumulates at different places and this prevails till September.

That’s why this period is considered the breeding season of Aedes mosquito, the carrier of dengue virus.

As for the reason behind the increase in dengue cases even before the beginning of the breeding season, entomologists are saying that Aedes larvae are now found in many places that have no connection to the rainwater.