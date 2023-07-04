We have proved election can be free, fair and neutral under AL government: PM Hasina

The prime minister said this while administering oath to newly elected mayors of two city corporations -- AHM Khairuzzaman Liton of Rajshahi and Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury of Sylhet -- at the Shapla Hall of her office (PMO).

She asked the people’s representatives to win the people’s confidence and trust through serving them and working to fulfill their aspirations.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has attached priority to ensure development not only in the cities but also at the grassroots level.

The prime minister has briefly described the overall development in education, agriculture and healthcare services achieved during her government.

“Make contribution to the country’s overall development,” she told the newly elected mayors and councillors.

The prime minister, however, thanked the Rajshahi city mayor for building Rajshahi as a modern, beautiful and tourism city.