Two inmates of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj die at DMCH

Two inmates, including a convict, from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, passed away at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday night.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Ataur Rahman, aged 70, son of the late Lokman Ali, and Jewel, aged 28, son of Abdur Rahim.

Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, reported that the two inmates were transported to DMCH around 8:00 pm Monday night from Dhaka Central Jail, Keraniganj, as they had fallen ill.