Two inmates of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj die at DMCH

Two inmates, including a convict, from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, passed away at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday night.
The deceased individuals have been identified as Ataur Rahman, aged 70, son of the late Lokman Ali, and Jewel, aged 28, son of Abdur Rahim.
Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, reported that the two inmates were transported to DMCH around 8:00 pm Monday night from Dhaka Central Jail, Keraniganj, as they had fallen ill.
Upon arrival at the hospital's emergency department, the attending physician pronounced Ataur Rahman dead, according to inspector Bachhu Mia.
Prison guard Md. Nayan Kazi stated that Jewel, who was under trial, passed away around 12:00 am while receiving treatment at the hospital.
Inspector Bachhu Mia added that the bodies have been placed in the DMCH morgue for autopsies.